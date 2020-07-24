Villupuram: Two girls die of suffocation in parked car

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident near Tirukkoilur, two girls died of suffocation after they got themselves accidentally locked inside a parked car on Thursday.

According to a police source from Manalurpettai, E Rajeswari(7) and A Vanitha (3), both from Kuladeepamanagalam village near Tirukkoilur, were playing outside their houses on Thursday afternoon. As the children didn't return to their homes even by the evening, their parents started a search in the village.

They found the girls lying unconscious inside an unused car that had been parked on the roadside for more than a year. The local people immediately took out the children by breaking open the door and took them to Tirukkoilur GH. The doctors there, however, declared that the children were already dead.

Manalurpettai police suspected that the duo would have entered the car while playing and its doors would have gotten locked from inside. As the children could not open the doors, they suffocated to death. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

