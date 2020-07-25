 In this darkness, shines a sliver of humanity

V Vignesh By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: It was one fine evening 35 days ago that Pothakudi resident Karupuraja went to a nondescript electric pole behind his house to switch on the village street lights. The night was fast approaching and the undergrowth lining his path swayed to a wind. Unbeknown to Karupuraja, however, there was another visitor already at the pole.

As the youth approached the pole, he noticed a streak of white appearing and disappearing in blinding speed around the control unit; he looked closer, trying see what it was in that waning light. He did not have to wait long before the apparition revealed itself -- an Oriental Magpie Robin.

Karupuraja, on whom the village of 100 houses had entrusted with the task of switching on some 30 street lights every day, understood the nervousness of the bird -- in one corner of the control unit, there was a tiny nest, which during the day, she had painstakingly pieced together. Karupuraja switched on the light that evening but not before putting a message on his village WhatsApp group, Pothakudi Kiramam, about the critter that made the switch box her home.

To his surprise, the villagers decided to not disturb the bird as long as she was there; this meant that they would not be able to switch on the street lights at night. It has been 35 days since.

In due course of time, she laid three tiny eggs, two of which hatched. The villagers adopted the hatchlings too, shooing away any predator they saw loitering in the pole's vicinity, Karupuraja said, adding that they never attempted to feed the hatchlings.

Fear

There was fear when two women fell victims to dacoits in Mudukoorani, located just 20 kilometers from Pothakudi , and a talk of switching on the street lights did happen, but eventually the villagers decided to wait until the young ones could fly, sources said.

"Our village is guarded by scores of dogs and every house has power connection. Though it is indeed difficult to travel at night without the street lights, we are ready to bear that inconvenience for the sake of the little ones," said 28-year-old N Murugandham.

On learning about this kind gesture, District Forest Officer Rameshwaran on Friday ordered his subordinates to visit the village and decide on the feasibility of honouring the villagers.

Indeed, it is small gestures like these that restore our faith in humanity in these troubled times.