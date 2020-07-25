STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Office is home for people trying to evade COVID-19 stigma

With many Tiruchiites providing their office addresses to avoid health officials knocking on the doors of their houses, the task of identifying positive persons has become onerous.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Healthcare workers carrying out Covid-19 testing at kiosks in Madurai. (Photo | EPS/K.K. Sundar)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While undergoing swab tests, government and private sector employees are providing their office addresses as contact details due to the social stigma attached to coronavirus.. With many Tiruchiites providing their office addresses to avoid health officials knocking on the doors of their houses, the task of identifying positive persons has become onerous.

Amid  growing corona cases in Tiruchy district, the additional headache of social stigma is delaying the response of officials, with more and more people providing non-residential or even manufactured addresses. As a a result of this, the time taken to isolate positive patients has increased at least by two to three times, according to officials.

A senior official said, "Fearing they would become the talk of the area, many employees are providing addresses of government offices or banks where they work during testing. Due to this, it has become a strenuous task to first isolate them and then track their travel history. What people fail to understand is they are only putting their family members at risk by hiding such vital information."

Pointing to a recent case of an employee of a nationalised bank providing the bank address as the official residence, a civic body official lamented, "When we reached out to the bank employee for a residential address, the person's colleagues yelled at us saying there was no need for us to know. The patient claimed he is going to get treatment in a private hospital and there was no need for us to contact him. In this case, how can we conduct disinfection works or isolate the building to avoid others contracting the virus?"

In another instance, a Corporation employee provided the civic body's office as a residential address. The official said, "The person did not want his family members to be isolated or questioned, so he provided the Corporation office's address. When contacted, the person claimed there was no reason to provide a home address and he would automatically get admitted. If officials behave this way, how can we expect the public to be honest?"  Reportedly, in a few cases, patients even switch off their  phones as soon as the test results arrive, so there would be no way for health or civic body officials to contact them.

When contacted, District Collector S Sivarasu said, "In a few cases, isolating patients has taken five to six hours. Efforts are being taken to collect proper addresses during testing, so this can be avoided. However, this problem does not occur with samples taken from fever camps, as officials know the location."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 corona cases Corona virus
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp