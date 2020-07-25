STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video lessons for school students on 14 private channels: Sengottaiyan

Speaking to media persons, the minister appreciated the private channels for volunteering to telecast school lessons free of cost.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated a mobile Amma Canteen for the benefit of public | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Video lessons for school students will be telecast on 14 private television channels from August 1, and subject schedule for the same will be released soon, said School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

Speaking to media persons, the minister appreciated the private channels for volunteering to telecast school lessons free of cost. "As the State is witnessing a spurt in Covid cases, a decision on reopening of schools will be made only after the situation is brought under control. Parents will also be consulted before making an announcement in this matter. Besides, textbooks distribution for Class 1-X students will be done in a phased manner," he said.

Projects in the pipeline
The minister also informed the government’s efforts to convert Gunderipallam dam in Gobichettipalayam into a tourist hotspot by setting up watchtowers, which would allow the visitors to enjoy the forest view from atop.

While construction of two check dams for surplus water from Gunderipallam dam is underway, the minister made an announcement for the third check dam as well. “Plans are underway to establish a market for Gobi farmers to sell their produce. 

Ready to conduct bypolls anytime: CEO
Chennai: A day after announcing that by-elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies vacant across the country would be deferred, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said these bypolls will be held soon. The ECI also said a schedule would be issued.

When asked about the by-elections pending in Tamil Nadu, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that ECI had already begun preliminary works in the State by checking Electronic Voting Machines. He said the State election machinery was ready to hold elections as per the schedule fixed by the ECI. However, when asked about the recommendation made by the state election department regarding the by-elections since only nine months are left for the elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a senior official said

