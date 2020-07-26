‘Anti-socials draped shawl on MGR statue’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: On the issue of draping saffron shawl on MGR statue in Puducherry, Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said that it was the result of a conspiracy hatched by anti-socials.

The minister said this after laying the foundation stone for the construction of paver block road, drainage and a small bridge at Pudukkottai village in Kayathar town Panchayat on Saturday. The project is worth Rs 36 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, Raju said that Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami is striving hard to protect the State from coronavirus infection. “Draping saffron shawl on MGR statue was a conspiracy of anti-social elements. Those disrupting public peace and communal harmony at this time of crisis are even worse than the virus,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the chief minister condemned the act. Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar in Chennai said that the incident would not be taken lightly by AIADMK cadre and MGR’s fans. “Such kind of vote-bank politics is not acceptable,” he added.