Senior official at SBI Zonal Office in Tiruchy dies of COVID-19, more than 20 staff test positive

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A senior official working at the State Bank of India, Zonal Office at Cantonment, Tiruchy, died due to COVID-19. He was 58 years old and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Sources say that this official was tested positive for the virus on 21st July, Tuesday.

He was working in the RACPC Branch (Retail Assets Central Processing Centre) which handles loans. The other 45 employees working in that centre were also tested. 20 of them have tested positive for COVID.

As this branch is housed in the zonal office of the bank, which has three other branches, 155 staff were tested.

"We have tested 155 staff members working at the branch. The tests have been conducted through a private laboratory," said District Collector S Sivarasu.

Of the four offices in the zonal office, three continued to function till Friday. The personal banking branch was closed.

Sources say that the entire premises might be closed till Wednesday.

Results are still awaited for all the staff members.

Corporation officials said that family members would be screened, and those showing symptoms, or above the age of 50 would be tested.