STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

75,000 workers lose jobs as Vellore's leather industry goes into layoff mode

Tanneries, shoe making units and allied industries have been providing employment for about 1.5 lakh workers, most of them women, in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts

Published: 27th July 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

About fifty percent of the workforce in leather based industries in Vellore region faced layoffs due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

Labourers engaged in the leather sector in the combined Vellore district are in dire straits as several firms are laying off their workforce in the wake of losing supply orders amid the global pandemic.

Tanneries, shoe making units and allied industries have been providing employment for about 1.5 lakh workers, most of them women, in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts.

The leather based firms are mainly located in Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Ranipet, Visharam and Pernambut areas.

The pandemic has spelt doom for about half of the workforce in the region as several companies have chosen to lay off workers.

“Once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed in May, several companies resumed operations, but with only skeletal strength. Now many have been opting for layoffs. About 50 per cent of the workers have lost their jobs,” says J Ruban, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Trade Union Centre.

The workers are struggling to cope with the situation as they grapple with financial liabilities.

“I have been working in a shoe making company for 28 years. Now, they are giving me work for just 5 days in a week,” laments 40-year-old N Kavitha of Pachaikuppam.

Burdened with a monthly installment of Rs 9,235 for a home loan she had availed, the mother of two children is finding it hard to eke out a living.

She says, “I have approached the bank branch and requested to defer collection of the installment until the situation eases.”

Since most of the workers are from less privileged sections, the layoffs will have an adverse impact on their lives.

“The impact of the pandemic on workers is very severe with the international supply chain getting affected. Most of them are from socially backward sections, and do not have alternative employment,” notes Pradeep Krishnan, project coordinator of CIVIDEP, an NGO working for the welfare of workers.

“Many first generation workers had a lot of hope but the pandemic has dashed it,” he added.

The pandemic has also adversely affected the balance in the family lives of workers because women have been shouldering the burden and after losing their livelihoods, they are being haunted by the spectre of a bleak future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leather industry Vellore
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp