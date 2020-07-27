STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Isha gets observer status for UN Environment Assembly

 

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Isha Foundation has been accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) with observer status for the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) and its subsidiary bodies. 

In a press release, the Foundation stated that accreditation offers several advantages for non-governmental organisations like participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation. In 2018, Isha partnered with UNEP for World Environment Day event hosted by India.

The next year, it was accredited by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). 
Since the launch of Rally for Rivers campaign in India, Isha Foundation’s Founder Sadhguru has been invited by several UN bodies, including United Nations-Water, UNCCD and UNESCO, apart from UN General Assembly. It may be noted that the Foundation is holding Special Consultative Status with UN Economic and Social Council since 2007.

TAGS
United Nations Environment Assembly Isha Foundation
