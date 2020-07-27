STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saddled with a backlog, students struggle to pursue higher studies

Arrears come as stumbling block to final-year UG and PG students of State-run varsities.

Published: 27th July 2020

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: The final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students of the State-run universities and colleges with backlog are in troubled waters as July 31 is the deadline to apply for PG and advanced PG courses. Having nearly lost the opportunity to apply for higher studies, the students with backlog are at the mercy of the Tamil Nadu Government. 

While students who have passed all exams are busy applying for PG courses in the State-run universities and arts and science colleges, those who have backlog (s) are staring into uncertainty. Speaking to Express, Arun, a final year BBA student of an MKU-affiliated college, said: “l have backlog in fifth semester, Financial Management paper. I was pinning my hopes on the sixth semester exams.

However, the lockdown has played spoilsport in my plans. The Higher Education Department should now give us a chance to clear the backlogs so that we will be able to enrol for PG courses in this academic year.”Vidhya, a final-year student in MSc physics, is also sailing in the same boat. 

“I had met with an accident during the third-semester exams and was not able to appear for the tests. I was waiting for the fourth-semester examination to join M Phil.” Welcoming the announcement of cancelling the examinations for students other than those in final year, Vidhya pleaded with the government to consider the plight of students like her. 

“Extension of the deadline to apply for PG and advanced PG courses is the need of the hour,” she added.
Responding to the issue, on request of anonymity, an official from the Higher Education Department said a decision on this issue was yet to be taken.  “In the coming week, the Tamil Nadu government will pass a comprehensive Government Order on the issue,” he informed.

‘Govt can’t cancel exams’
Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Friday, told the Bombay High Court that the Maharashtra government does not have the power to cancel final-year degree exams. Exercising the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the final-year degree examinations last month.

