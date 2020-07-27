STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen assaulted and robbed allegedly by Lankan fishermen at sea

The fisheries department said the attacks took place in Indian waters and Lankans had crossed the maritime border.

Published: 27th July 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian Fishermen who were attacked allegedly by Lankan fishermen. (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Seven fishermen from Arukatuthurai in Nagapattinam district were allegedly assaulted and robbed of their nets, GPS and ropes while in mid-sea by Sri Lankan fishermen in two separate incidents on Sunday evening. 

The first incident took place about 14 nautical miles east of Arukatuthurai at around 5.45 pm. Four fishers -- S Ramachandran (36), S Aiyappan (20), P Porselvan (34) and boat owner D Bharathidasan (39) -- had gone fishing in Bharathidasan’s fibreglass boat. At that time, a group of Sri Lankan fishermen in mechanised boats allegedly confronted the TN fishers, got onto their boat, assaulted and robbed them of their fishing equipment. The TN fishers somehow managed to reach Arukatuthurai shore at around 7 pm. The injured fishermen were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital. Bharathidasan and Ramachandran were later shifted to Nagapattinam GH. 

The second attack is said to have occurred soon after the first. Three other fishermen -- G Vetrivel (44), Chakravarthi (60) and S Ramasamy (60) - were attacked by Lankan men about 14 nautical miles south-east of Arukatuthurai. "The assailants came in high-speed engine boats, jumped onto our boat and shouted at us in Tamil," said Vetrivel.

The fisheries department said the attacks took place in Indian waters and Lankans had crossed the maritime border. Nets, ropes, torchlights and communication equipment had been robbed from the TN fishers, sources said. 

Based on the complaint from the victims, Vedaranyam Police have registered two separate cases. "Based on the description given by the Arukatuthurai fishers, we suspect the same group has attacked twice," Marine Police Inspector K Jyothimuthuramalingam said.  

The Marine Police also said the attacks had taken place within the Indian Coast Guard's jurisdiction and speculated that Lankans could have been instigated by the Sri Lankan navy. 

Commandant of Indian Coast Guard SR Nagendran said that patrolling is on schedule and off-shore patrol vessels are on the move. “We suspect that the assailants are Sri Lankan fishers. We are investigating the reports, taking stock of the situation and acting accordingly," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian fishermen attacked
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp