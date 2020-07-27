Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen assaulted and robbed allegedly by Lankan fishermen at sea

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Seven fishermen from Arukatuthurai in Nagapattinam district were allegedly assaulted and robbed of their nets, GPS and ropes while in mid-sea by Sri Lankan fishermen in two separate incidents on Sunday evening.

The first incident took place about 14 nautical miles east of Arukatuthurai at around 5.45 pm. Four fishers -- S Ramachandran (36), S Aiyappan (20), P Porselvan (34) and boat owner D Bharathidasan (39) -- had gone fishing in Bharathidasan’s fibreglass boat. At that time, a group of Sri Lankan fishermen in mechanised boats allegedly confronted the TN fishers, got onto their boat, assaulted and robbed them of their fishing equipment. The TN fishers somehow managed to reach Arukatuthurai shore at around 7 pm. The injured fishermen were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital. Bharathidasan and Ramachandran were later shifted to Nagapattinam GH.

The second attack is said to have occurred soon after the first. Three other fishermen -- G Vetrivel (44), Chakravarthi (60) and S Ramasamy (60) - were attacked by Lankan men about 14 nautical miles south-east of Arukatuthurai. "The assailants came in high-speed engine boats, jumped onto our boat and shouted at us in Tamil," said Vetrivel.

The fisheries department said the attacks took place in Indian waters and Lankans had crossed the maritime border. Nets, ropes, torchlights and communication equipment had been robbed from the TN fishers, sources said.

Based on the complaint from the victims, Vedaranyam Police have registered two separate cases. "Based on the description given by the Arukatuthurai fishers, we suspect the same group has attacked twice," Marine Police Inspector K Jyothimuthuramalingam said.

The Marine Police also said the attacks had taken place within the Indian Coast Guard's jurisdiction and speculated that Lankans could have been instigated by the Sri Lankan navy.

Commandant of Indian Coast Guard SR Nagendran said that patrolling is on schedule and off-shore patrol vessels are on the move. “We suspect that the assailants are Sri Lankan fishers. We are investigating the reports, taking stock of the situation and acting accordingly," he said.