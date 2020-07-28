STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Puducherry CM, Speaker, ministers, MLAs test negative, six others found positive

Tests were done on them as well as staff of the legislative assembly complex and watch and ward, after N R Congress legislator N S Jayabal tested positive for the virus.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V P Sivakolunthu and his deputy, ministers and MLAs who took the COVID-19 test on Monday at the assembly premises tested negative on Tuesday.

Tests were done on them as well as staff of the legislative assembly complex and watch and ward, after N R Congress legislator N S Jayabal tested positive for the virus.

Swabs were collected from as many as 126 persons in the assembly premises on Monday, of which six tested positive, while the rest are negative. Of the six, two are watch and ward staff, while the identities of the remaining four who include women and children are yet to be ascertained.

The six who tested positive for the virus are being taken for treatment and tests are being conducted on their family members.

