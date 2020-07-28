STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Puducherry MLA and NR Congress leader V Bhalan dies of COVID-19

After contacting COVID-19 during at a function organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Kamaraj, Bhalan was admitted in Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital on July 23.

Former Puducherry MLA and NR Congress General Secretary V Bhalan

Former Puducherry MLA and NR Congress General Secretary V Bhalan (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry MLA and NR Congress General Secretary V Bhalan died of COVID-19 on Tuesday . He was 68 and is survived by wife, son, daughter, daughter in law, son in law and grand children.

After contacting COVID-19 during at a function organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Kamaraj, he was admitted in Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital on July 23.  Five days later, he succumbed  to COVID-19 at midnight at the hospital's ICU. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 pnemonia,  diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Bhalan  was a nominated member of the Legislative Assembly. He started his political career in Congress, then to TMC, PMC of veteran leader P Kannan and back to Congress after the party's merger with Congress and finally to NR Congress when the party was founded by N Rangaswamy in 2011. Till his hospitalisation, he remained an active political leader and the backbone of NR Congress.

Bhalan held the post of the Youth Congress president of Puducherry. He also held the posts of Chairman of PAPSCO(Puducherry Agro Products and Civil Supplies Corporation),Chairperson of the Anglo-French Textile Mills(AFT) a government of Puducherry organization.

He will be cremated as per Covid protocol at Electric crematorium at Karuvadikuppam.

