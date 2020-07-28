How come Sanjay Dutt got early release and I did not: Perarivalan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AG Perarivalan -- who has been languishing in prison for the last 29 years, convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case -- has approached the Mumbai High Court seeking details related to the early release of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was also convicted under the same Arms Act.

In 2016, Perarivalan had sought details about the legal procedures under which Sanjay Dutt was released from the Yeravada Jail Information Officer, through an RTI application. Now, he has moved the State High Court.

“Dutt and Perarivalan were punished under the same Arms Act. Maharashtra could release Dutt on their own without getting permission from the Centre, but the release of Perarivalan cannot happen without the Centre’s clearance,” said the latter’s counsel K Sivakumar.

“So, the documents regarding Dutt’s release will give us more clarity,” he added.

Perarivalan has sought all records and documents, correspondence, etc., relating to the release of Dutt from Yerawada Central Jail. He also sought the provisions of law -- either Article 161 of the Constitution or CrPC or Maharashtra State Prison Rules -- under which Dutt’s release was ordered.