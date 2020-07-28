STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Link between platelets and Covid-19 virus?

Another author, Murugesh Easwaran said the virus or bacteria is not the sole reason for a person to get infected.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: At a time when scientists across the globe are researching to develop vaccines to cure Covid, a team of multidisciplinary researchers has come out with a medical hypothesis that platelets could be a reason for lung inflammation in infected patients.

The alumni of researchers under the guidance of K Sasikala, former head of Zoology department and specialisation in Human Genetics & Molecular Biology in Bharathiar University, currently working in different countries, came together with a mission – search for drugs that could fight the infection.

Similarly, the hypothesis titled 'Platelets to surrogate lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients' published by the same team in the letter to the editor column in an ELSEVIER journal suggests that trials are required to assess the direct interaction of virus-platelets in the host.

"By observing reasons for lung inflammation, we predicted that platelets are the ones leading to the condition. CD13 (Human receptor) and HCoV-229E strains are 82 percent similar to SARS-Cov-2, shares similar function to intake virus," said Haripriya Kuchi Bhotla (Department of Medicine, University of Perugia, Italy) - specialisation in a dedicated lab for Platelet Disease Biology, one of the main authors of the hypothesis.

Another author, Murugesh Easwaran said the virus or bacteria is not the sole reason for a person to get infected. "The defence mechanism in one’s body would have supported it," he said.

However, he said the vaccine/drug might need many clinical and diagnostic factors to achieve its goal as the virulence of Covid-19 is unstable. If the pandemic sustains for another year or two, the vaccine could be devised based on community, he added.

The mainstream authors are Arun Meyyazhagan, Tanushri Kaul, Balamuralikrishnan B, Manikantan P, Saravanan M and Vijay Anand A.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Platelets
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp