Madurai: Minor's kin kill history-sheeter for introducing him to alcohol

The history-sheeter was identified as 24-year-old A Pambayan alias Thavamani of Ambedkar Colony in Thiruppacheti in Thirupuvanam.

Published: 28th July 2020 12:15 PM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A history-sheeter was hacked to death in S Puliyankulam in the late hours of Sunday allegedly by a family upset that the man had “made” their 17-year-old relative an alcoholic.

The history-sheeter was identified as 24-year-old A Pambayan alias Thavamani of Ambedkar Colony in Thiruppacheti in Thirupuvanam. According to police, he had cases pending against him in Silaiman, Virudhunagar rural, Thirupuvanam police station limits. 

Thavamani was murdered in front of the house of 38-year-old Babu (name changed to protect minor’s identity) in S Puliyankulam. According to police, Babu’s 17-year-old son turned alcoholic after becoming friends with Thavamani. In recent days, the boy was always “drowsy” at home. Irked, the women in the family reportedly had an altercation with Thavamani.  The issue was brought to the attention of police but settled in the station. 

However, Thavamani again visited the house on Sunday night under the influence of alcohol and had an altercation with the family.  Babu, his brother (52) and brother’s son (23) are alleged to have hacked him to death on the spot. All three have been arrested. Silaiman police have registered a case under Sections 302, 294 (b) and 506 (ii) of the IPC and investigation is on.

