Setback to Sathankulam custodial deaths probe as two more accused test positive for COVID-19

The latest victims of the infection were two head constables (Muthuraja and Murugan). One another accused in the case had tested positive on July 24.

Published: 28th July 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

CBI sleuths inquiring at the house of victims, P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a setback to the inquiry into the Sathankulam custodial deaths, two more accused tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Tuesday. With this, three accused and six CBI officials have so far tested positive.

The latest victims of the infection were two head constables (Muthuraja and Murugan). They were immediately shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment from Madurai Central Jail. One another accused in the case had tested positive on July 24.

The state government transferred the custodial deaths case to the CBI and an eight-member CBI team from New Delhi arrived at Madurai International Airport for the inquiry. Initially, the CBI team took custody of the first batch of five policemen for inquiry. Later, they took custody of a second batch of policemen but the policemen were produced back in court before the end of the stipulated custody time as two officials tested positive.

In the CBI team, except two inspectors and an ADSP, the others have tested positive for the infection. Those who tested positive include an inspector, two SIs, two constables and a stenographer. All the six CBI officials are now undergoing treatment in the Railway Hospital. As the officials tested positive for the infection, there has been a delay in submitting the interim report.

