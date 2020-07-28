STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu teen scaling 'heights' too early to help family tide over crisis

Krishnaperumal, a class 11 student, took up the job as the income of his father — Balasubramanian, a crystal salt vendor — started seeing a decline.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 12:05 PM

Teenager Krishnaperumal with his sister

Teenager Krishnaperumal with his sister. (Photo | Express)

By Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Seventeen is no age to shoulder the burden of a family. Blame it on the lockdown, this teenager from Arasarkulam has no other go but to climb palm trees and extract ‘pathaneer’ to make ends meet.    

Krishnaperumal, a class 11 student, took up the job as the income of his father — Balasubramanian, a crystal salt vendor — started seeing a decline. “I have three sisters and my mother is a daily-wage farm labourer. Now, with the dwindling income, we are finding it difficult to run the family,” he said.

Krishnaperumal’s father wanted him to take up the job of climbing palm trees after he completes class 12. “But, I chose to climb now itself as schools are shut,” he said.     

Activist V Gunaselan said that generally, youth do not come forward for climbing palmyra trees due to the alleged ‘low social status’ associated with the job.

“Climbing tress will cause bruises on hands and chests and is a risky affair. The government should provide welfare schemes to the youth.”

Tamil Nadu lockdown
Comments

