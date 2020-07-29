Coimbatore youth held for splashing saffron paint on Periyar statue booked under National Security Act   

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Tuesday evening invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the 21-year-old Bharat Sena member who was arrested in connection with the ‘desecration’ of Periyar's statue at Sundarapuram on July 17.

According to the city police, M Arun Krishnan of Podanur, the south district organiser of Bharat Sena, splashed saffron paint on Periyar's statue at Sundarapuram in the wee hours of July 17. He surrendered to police later that day and was arrested by Kuniyamuthur police under Sections 153 (wantedly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Kuniyamuthur Police had recommended to the City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan that he be detained under the NSA for creating public disturbance and spreading communal disharmony. Based on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued orders doing so. The copy of the order was served to Arun Krishnan on Tuesday evening.