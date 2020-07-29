File status report on probe in Sathankulam custodial death case: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the CBI to file a status report in a sealed cover on the progress of investigation in the case related to the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders - Jeyaraj and his son Beniks.

A Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam issued the directive while hearing the suo motu petitions filed by the court in connection with the duo’s death. Pursuant to the directions of the court during the previous hearing on July 9, the CB-CID Tirunelveli Range Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar, who previously investigated the case, submitted a status report on Tuesday in a sealed cover.

During the hearing, Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) V Kathirvelu submitted that the seven out of eight CBI officials who were investigating the case, have been tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at the Railway hospital in Madurai. However, he submitted that the agency was ready to file a status report if required. Recording it, the judges issued the direction and adjourned the case to August 17.