Gang hurls petrol bombs at former DMK man’s house

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A group of four persons hurled two petrol bombs at the house of former DMK zonal chairman VK Gurusamy on Keelmadurai Station Road and damaged eight vehicles parked in the area in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened between 5.50-6.10 am when Gurusamy's wife Thangavellammal and her daughter Vijayalakshmi were alone in the house. Sources said that after getting bail in a case, Gurusamy has been staying outside Madurai.

The gang hurled two petrol bombs (mixed with alcohol) at the house and damaged two autos, bikes, cars and vans parked in the area. No one sustained injury in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiva Prasad inspected the spot. The team of forensic experts were pressed into action.

Sources suspected the long standing rivalry between VK Gurusamy and Rajapandi behind the attack.

Keerathurai police registered a case. Teppakulam police registered a separate cases for damaging six other vehicles parked in their limit.