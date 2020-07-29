Puducherry registers highest spike with 166 COVID-19 cases; home isolation for asymptomatic patients

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry registered the highest spike of 166 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the UT to 3171. The number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 47.

The government has introduced home isolation for completely asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients having no comorbidities. A total of 143 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation, which includes 132 in Puducherry region and 11 in Yanam region. As many as 1869 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged.

Among the new cases, 154 cases were registered in Puducherry region and 12 in Karaikal region. Out of the 1112 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1028 are in Puducherry region (454 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, 333 at JIPMER and 240 in COVID care centres), one in Tamilnadu, 36 in Karaikal GH, 47 in Yanam GH and one case in Mahe GH.

The infection rate is at 19.8 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.

So far the UT has tested 37162 samples, of which 33369 samples have been negative and the results of 421 are awaited.