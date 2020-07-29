STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Governor awaiting final report of agency, says TN govt

The court had sought details from the Tamil Nadu governor over the delay in taking a decision on the release of the seven life convicts on the recommendation of the state cabinet

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the Tamil Nadu Governor is awaiting the final report of the Multidisciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) that is probing the larger conspiracy behind the Rajiv Gandhi assassination. The court had sought details from the Tamil Nadu governor over the delay in taking a decision on the release of the seven life convicts on the recommendation of the state cabinet.

The two-member bench of justices R Kirubarakan and VM Velumani posed several queries on the delay in processing the 90-day parole plea of AG Perarivalan. The state PP A Natarajan brought it to the notice of the court that the Governor's secretary has filed an affidavit in the court stating that the MDMA investigation is yet to be completed in the case resulting in the delay.

The prosecutor also said that the case is pending at the Supreme Court and the MDMA agency was created as per the report provided by the Jain Commission to probe the larger conspiracy in the case that also involves cooperation from other countries like Sri Lanka.

The submissions were orally made by the prosecution to the division bench to the plea made by the mother T Arputhamal of the life convict.

The court also orally observed that the life convict has been lodged in the prison for the past 29 years and it is high time that the state has to expedite the entire process.

The bench questioned the delay in processing the parole application by the police department. The court asked why it should not impose a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the authorities if it didn't dispose of the representation within a reasonable time.

The bench recording the submissions then adjourned the plea to August 3 for the prosecutor to file a detailed counter.

