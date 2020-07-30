STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Decision on extension of lockdown on Thursday

The Chief Minister wished a speedy recovery to all frontline workers who contracted the virus, and hailed their efforts to mitigate the crisis.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chairing a meeting of District Collectors to discuss Covid containment efforts, through a video conference application from the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the State government has been leaving no stone unturned to tackle the Covid crisis, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday underscored the fact that the infection could be contained only if the people cooperated with the government guidelines and measures. 

Chairing a meeting of District Collectors through a video conference application from the Secretariat, Palaniswami asked the officials to proceed with welfare and development schemes in the districts, in addition to the measures to combat the contagion. A decision on whether to extend the lockdown with more relaxations or otherwise will be taken after consulting health experts on Thursday.  

The Chief Minister wished a speedy recovery to all frontline workers who contracted the virus, and hailed their efforts to mitigate the crisis. “In Chennai alone, 25,532 fever camps have been conducted, wherein 14.50 lakh people got tested. So far 46 lakh masks have been provided free of cost to the poor in Chennai. All family cardholders in the rest of the State will receive the masks from August 5,” he added. 
In his initial remarks while addressing the Collectors, Palaniswami pointed out that Tamil Nadu topped the list of States in India regarding the number of Covid tests.

Engg aspirants can upload proofs from Friday
Candidates who have registered for TN Engineering Admissions 2020 can upload their certificates online from Friday, Minister KP Anbalagan said on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 lockdown Tamil Nadu chennai Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp