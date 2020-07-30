Decision on extension of lockdown on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the State government has been leaving no stone unturned to tackle the Covid crisis, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday underscored the fact that the infection could be contained only if the people cooperated with the government guidelines and measures.

Chairing a meeting of District Collectors through a video conference application from the Secretariat, Palaniswami asked the officials to proceed with welfare and development schemes in the districts, in addition to the measures to combat the contagion. A decision on whether to extend the lockdown with more relaxations or otherwise will be taken after consulting health experts on Thursday.

The Chief Minister wished a speedy recovery to all frontline workers who contracted the virus, and hailed their efforts to mitigate the crisis. “In Chennai alone, 25,532 fever camps have been conducted, wherein 14.50 lakh people got tested. So far 46 lakh masks have been provided free of cost to the poor in Chennai. All family cardholders in the rest of the State will receive the masks from August 5,” he added.

In his initial remarks while addressing the Collectors, Palaniswami pointed out that Tamil Nadu topped the list of States in India regarding the number of Covid tests.

Engg aspirants can upload proofs from Friday

Candidates who have registered for TN Engineering Admissions 2020 can upload their certificates online from Friday, Minister KP Anbalagan said on Wednesday