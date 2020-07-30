One death, 122 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: One died and 122 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, with the total cases climbing to 3293, active cases to 1292 and deaths to 48.

Among the new cases, 114 cases are in Puducherry region and eight in Karaikal region. While 1292 persons are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1043 are in Puducherry region (472 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 351 at JIPMER and 219 in COVID care centres), one in Tamil Nadu, 44 in Karaikal GH and 47 in Yanam GH and one case in Mahe GH.

In addition a total of 157 COVID-19 cases are in Home isolation, which includes 146 in Puducherry region and 11 in Yanam region. As many as 1953 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 84 on Thursday.

The infection rate is 15.5 per cent with 114 testing positive out of 735 samples and fatality rate 1.5 per cent. Till now 37999 samples have been tested, of which 33991 samples have been negative and the test results of 456 are awaited.