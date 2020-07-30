STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi responds to Stalin call on OBC reservation

In a letter addressed to Stalin, she assured Congress’ support in the fight for the educational advancement of the backward class.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day when DMK chief MK Stalin urged leaders of various political parties to put pressure on the Centre to implement reservations for OBC candidates in medical courses as per the ruling of the Madras High Court, Congress chairwoman Sonia Gandhi, too, extended her “full support” towards the cause. 

In a letter addressed to Stalin, she assured Congress’ support in the fight for the educational advancement of the backward class. “Vide my letter dated July 3, 2020, I strongly urged the Centre to extend reservation to OBC candidates under the All India Quota for UG/PG medical courses in State/UT medical colleges,” she wrote.

“The continuing denial of the reservation to OBC candidates violates the spirit of equality and inclusion in higher education and threatens to undo progressive social justice policies,” she added. Earlier in the day, Stalin tweeted: “After Madras HC’s historical judgment, I spoke to leaders of major political parties seeking their support in urging the Centre to convene a committee meeting on a priority basis, on including OBC reservation in state-contributed medical seats in All India Quota and upholding the state reservation laws.”

Apart from Sonia, Stalin is understood to have reached out to, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, JD(S) president Deve Gowda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP president Mayavati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP president Sharad Pawar and National Conference party vice-president Omar Abdullah.

TAGS
OBC reservation MK Stalin Sonia Gandhi
