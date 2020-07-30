Tirupattur: Man arrested for raping 65-year-old woman

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Police on Wednesday arrested a young man on charges of raping an elderly woman in Tirupattur district. G Rahul (29), a resident of Annandapatti village, was arrested under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint lodged by a 65-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman and her son, who suffers from physical and mental disorders, were sleeping inside the house keeping the doors closed but unlocked. In the wee hours on Wednesday, Rahul entered the house and raped her, before being nabbed. Police sources added that Rahul is a carpenter. A case for attempted rape was registered against him at the Jolarpet police a few months ago.