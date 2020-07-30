Tamil Nadu mortality rate of 1.6% is lowest in country: CM

By Express News Service

At present, 54,091 beds in government and private hospitals are ready to accommodate Covid patients.

“Besides, 25,538 beds with oxygen facilities and 2,882 ventilators are also available, in addition to the ICU beds. The State’s fatality rate remains the lowest — 1.6 per cent — in the country, while the recovery rate is over 73 per cent,” the chief minister added.

Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, the government has inked pacts with 41 companies for various projects with a total investment outlay of Rs 30,500 crore, and expected job creation for around 67,200 people.

‘Max investments’

“During the April -June period this year, Tamil Nadu attracted the most investments in the country,” he noted. “Monsoon has set in and all steps must be taken to store rainwater without letting it flow to the sea. As much as 85 per cent of the Kudimaramath scheme works have finished and the rest would be completed soon,” the chief minister told the officials.

Pointing out that cultivation had begun in full swing in the State as water from the Mettur dam was released on time, he added, “So far, 3.54 lakh acres of land have been covered under Kuruvai cultivation. In due course, an additional 15,000 acres would also be covered. This widespread cultivation is happening after a gap of 10 years, and the AIADMK government’s timely and effective measures have made this possible. The water from Mettur has even reached tail-end areas as we desilted all canals and waterways.”