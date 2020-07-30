STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu mortality rate of 1.6% is lowest in country: CM

The State’s fatality rate remains the lowest — 1.6 per cent — in the country, while the recovery rate is over 73 per cent,” the chief minister added.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

At present, 54,091 beds in government and private hospitals are ready to accommodate Covid patients. 
“Besides, 25,538 beds with oxygen facilities and 2,882 ventilators are also available, in addition to the ICU beds. The State’s fatality rate remains the lowest — 1.6 per cent — in the country, while the recovery rate is over 73 per cent,” the chief minister added.  

Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, the government has inked pacts with 41 companies for various projects with a total investment outlay of Rs 30,500 crore, and expected job creation for around 67,200 people.

‘Max investments’
“During the April -June period this year, Tamil Nadu attracted the most investments in the country,” he noted. “Monsoon has set in and all steps must be taken to store rainwater without letting it flow to the sea.  As much as 85 per cent of the Kudimaramath scheme works have finished and the rest would be completed soon,” the chief minister told the officials.

Pointing out that cultivation had begun in full swing in the State as water from the Mettur dam was released on time, he added, “So far, 3.54 lakh acres of land have been covered under Kuruvai cultivation. In due course, an additional 15,000 acres would also be covered. This widespread cultivation is happening after a gap of 10 years, and the AIADMK government’s timely and effective measures have made this possible. The water from Mettur has even reached tail-end areas as we desilted all canals and waterways.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mortality rate Tamil Nadu  COVID 19
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp