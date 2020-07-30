TN political parties condemn tying of saffron flag on iron railings around Anna statue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in the state on Thursday condemned the tying of a saffron flag on the iron railings around the statue of late Chief Minister CN Annadurai in Kanniyakumari district.

The Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam on Thursday tweeted condemning the act. The saffron flag was found tied on the iron railings of the statue at the Kuzhithurai junction in the district on Thursday morning leading to a furore.

Panneerselvam said the state government will take stern action against those who engage in acts that amount to insulting leaders who were involved in public service and thereby causing law and order problems.

DMK president MK Stalin's tweet said the people behind such an act do so since they don't have anything unique to identify themselves with.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said such acts by some "anti-social elements" were to divert the attention of the public. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan termed the incident as "petty politics" and said such actions are a challenge not only to the DMK and Dravidar Kazhagam, but for the entire state.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss demanded that those involved in the act be detained under the Goondas Act. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that those in power should put an end to such acts.