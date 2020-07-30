Udhayanidhi Stalin files defamation suit against YouTuber Madhan Ravichandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday filed a criminal defamation suit at Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate Court against YouTuber Madhan Ravichandran for his alleged derogatory posts and statements against him.

In the petition, the leader alleged that Madhan, through two of his videos posted under ‘Channel Vision’, had made baseless and defamatory statements damaging his reputation. Facebook and Twitter are also being used to spread misinformation and baseless allegations, said the petition.

Without verifying content, Madhan has been posting derogatory statements against the party, he added, while also alleging that the video uploaded has been viewed by lakhs of people globally. The petition prayed for the XVIII Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate to take action against the accused under Section 500 (punishment for criminal defamation) of IPC.