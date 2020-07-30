Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lockdown version 7.0 is here till August 31, of course with more relaxations. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced this after holding discussions with the health experts committee at the secretariat. However, complete lockdown will be in force on all Sundays - August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Operation of public and private buses, metro rail, and electric train services will remain suspended till August 31. Ban on public worship in big places of worship, religious gatherings will continue; schools, colleges, training centers, research centers, all educational institutions, shopping malls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, beaches, tourist spots, zoos, museums and places where people gather in large numbers will remain closed till August 31. As far as to train and flight services, the status quo will continue.

E-Pass is necessary for inter-district and inter-State movement. Independence day will be celebrated as per the guidelines issued by the Centre by maintaining social distancing and by wearing masks.

What is allowed within the Chennai City Police limits from August 1?

All industries, private and export organisations can function with 75 per cent of employees

Dine-in services are allowed in 50 per cent of the seats in restaurants and tea shops between 6 am and 7 pm. However, takeaway services will be allowed between 6 am and 9 pm

Public worship in small places of worship in village panchayats, town panchayats, and municipalities that have an annual income less than Rs.10,000 will be allowed.

However, public worship in all places of worship in municipal corporations will not be allowed.

Vegetable shops and grocery shops can function between 6 am and 7 pm

The shops which were allowed to function between 10 am and 6 pm, no will be allowed to function till 7 pm

E-commerce agencies will be allowed to deliver all essential and non-essential goods.

In the rest of the State except in Chennai, along with the relaxations announced last month, public worship is allowed in small places of worship which have an annual income of less than Rs.10,000 located in village panchayats, town panchayats, and municipalities.

However, public worship will not be allowed in big places of worship. Public darshan in all places of worship in municipal corporations will not be allowed.

