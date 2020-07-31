STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI urges Centre not to appeal against Madras High Court verdict on OBC reservation

CPI state secretary A M Saleem said the Madras HC stated that there is no bar in providing reservations to students from backward and most backward castes in medical seats under the all India quota

Published: 31st July 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of the CPI has urged the Centre not to make any further appeal against the verdict of the three member bench of the Madras High Court on OBC reservation and ensure its implementation.

CPI state secretary A M Saleem said the Madras High Court in its order had stated that there is no bar in providing reservations to students from backward and most backward caste families in medical seats under the all India quota. The Puducherry government also should prefer a caveat petition in this regard at the Supreme Court, he said

The CPI leader charged the BJP government at the Centre of having betrayed the students of the backward community all these years by dispensing the seats intended for them to forward community students, when they were provided by the state governments to the central pool.

The Madras High Court had awarded this historic verdict in the case filed by all political parties except BJP and the ruling government of Tamil Nadu against the onslaught on social justice, he said.

The CPI also urged the Puducherry government to impress upon the Centre to implement this award and obtain reservations for Puducherry backward community students in the central quota of medical seats at par with Tamil Nadu.

While enacting legislation for 50 percent reservations to local students in professional colleges, the Puducherry government should ensure that it is extended to deemed universities also, urged the CPI.

Further, the long pending demand of the people of Puducherry for 69 percent reservation to BC and OBC students as done in Tamil Nadu should also be fulfilled by enacting suitable legislation without any further delay, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPI OBC reservation Madras High Court
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp