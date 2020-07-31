CPI urges Centre not to appeal against Madras High Court verdict on OBC reservation

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of the CPI has urged the Centre not to make any further appeal against the verdict of the three member bench of the Madras High Court on OBC reservation and ensure its implementation.

CPI state secretary A M Saleem said the Madras High Court in its order had stated that there is no bar in providing reservations to students from backward and most backward caste families in medical seats under the all India quota. The Puducherry government also should prefer a caveat petition in this regard at the Supreme Court, he said

The CPI leader charged the BJP government at the Centre of having betrayed the students of the backward community all these years by dispensing the seats intended for them to forward community students, when they were provided by the state governments to the central pool.

The Madras High Court had awarded this historic verdict in the case filed by all political parties except BJP and the ruling government of Tamil Nadu against the onslaught on social justice, he said.

The CPI also urged the Puducherry government to impress upon the Centre to implement this award and obtain reservations for Puducherry backward community students in the central quota of medical seats at par with Tamil Nadu.

While enacting legislation for 50 percent reservations to local students in professional colleges, the Puducherry government should ensure that it is extended to deemed universities also, urged the CPI.

Further, the long pending demand of the people of Puducherry for 69 percent reservation to BC and OBC students as done in Tamil Nadu should also be fulfilled by enacting suitable legislation without any further delay, he said.