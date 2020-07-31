NEP approval without discussion in Parliament irks political parties in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties in the State have come out against the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which got cabinet nod on Wednesday. DMK adopted a resolution against NEP during the meeting of district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on Thursday. The resolution read, “The decision of Centre over NEP without giving room for debate of peoples’ representatives is against parliamentary democracy.” It also vehemently opposed the trilingual curriculum.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “Elaborated discussions and consultations should have been carried out in the Parliament on the implementation of the new education policy.” TNCC president KS Alagiri said the NEP would divide people on religious lines. Hence, the government should discuss it in the parliament and consult with State governments before implementation.

PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumai Ramadoss said, “Most features of the NEP are aimed at imposing languages and snatching away education from poor.” VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting to elicit views of the parties. Though most parties opposed the NEP, MNM president Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Glad that Education is getting 6 per cent share of GDP in the NEP.”