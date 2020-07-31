STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pulse oximeters fly off pharmacy shelves in Madurai

The huge demand for the non-invasive device that helps monitor oxygen saturation level has made the pharmacies in the district to stock up on it.  

Published: 31st July 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen level being measured on apulse oximeter at a screening centre. (Photo| AFP)

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Masks and hand sanitisers apart, pulse oximeters are also in huge demand as the people are making a beeline for the device in these trying times of Covid-19.

The huge demand for the non-invasive device that helps monitor oxygen saturation level has made the pharmacies in the district to stock up on it.  

A pharmacist, working in a retail pharmacy chain in Goripalayam said that before the Covid-19 outbreak, the device was solely used in hospitals and clinics. "The demand for the pulse oximeter that helps in checking SpO2 level saw a surge of late, and as a result, the device went out of stock in many shops, leading to a rise in its price. While an average of 15 pulse oximeters were sold every month until COVID-19 outbreak, around 300 devices are being sold in a month now."

Meanwhile, another pharmacist working in a retail pharmacy chain in K Pudur said, "Our pharmacy has never sold pulse-oximeters since the need was restricted only to hospitals. Post COVID-19 outbreak, we receive at least 10-15 requests a day for the device." Starting next week, the device would be sold at our pharmacy, she added.

A drug stockist attached to a leading pharmacy chain in the city said, "A pulse oximeter is generally priced between Rs 1500 and Rs 3500. The devices are usually procured from branded companies that have supply agencies in Madurai, Chennai, Bengaluru or New Delhi. Now, China made devices are also available in the market."

While buying a pulse oximeter, it is essential to look for warranty and guarantee (six months or one year) and to verify the accuracy of the reading. Usually, the Chinese products or the devices that are bought online do not have warranty, she cautioned.

District President of Chemists and Druggists Association G Ganesan said that earlier the device was available with only around 10 stockists in the city. "With the rise in demand, all the pharmacies have now stocked the device. However, a majority of the customers are those from upper middle class. Affordability and lack of awareness are the key reasons for pulse-oximeters not reaching the poor," he added.

Meanwhile, City Health Officer Dr P Kumaragurubaran said that around 600 pulse oximeters are available with Madurai Corporation and are being used during door-to-door fever surveillance and at fever camps. "We will soon start screening corporation's cleanliness workers and urban health nurses using pulse-oximeter daily when they report to work," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pulse oximeter
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp