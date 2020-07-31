STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tigers are not in a spot as spotted deer aplenty in MTR: Nationwide survey

Among the four species considered for prey base analysis, spotted deer (chital) is the species abundantly found in the MTR, spread across 688.59 sq km.

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Prey base of tigers living in core and buffer areas of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is well above the average number, revealed a report released by the Union Environment Ministry recently.

According to the report 'Status of Tigers Co-predators and Prey in India', the density of spotted deer is 46 per sq km, followed by the other three species: sambar deers (three per sq km), gaur (three), elephants (two).

"The density of spotted deer in MTR is more than sufficient for a tiger reserve. Usually, 40 is the average number," MTR Field Director KK Kaushal said.

The nation-wide report was prepared after the All India Tiger Census was carried out in 2018. In MTR, the exercise, including a survey involving 283-km walk by forest staff and volunteers, was conducted in 71 transect lines.

Though wild pig is also one of the species that fall under the prey category and found in MTR, it was avoided as its population was meagre.

Invasive species a threat to herbivores

Meanwhile, forest officials said that the presence of invasive plant species, such as Lantana Camera and Senna Spectabilis, is a cause for concern as it poses a threat to the lives of herbivorous animals.

According to sources, Lantana Camera occupies 40,000 hectares of the MTR's 68,000 hectares.  

"We need more funding to completely remove the invasive species. Every year we are removing them in a small way despite the affected area being large. The efforts are offset when such plant regrows. Apart from the two species, another weed has drastically affected the forest areas in the last 15 years. This is more dangerous and has affected only less than a 100 km stretch in MTR. Though we have been using various techniques, nothing has yielded results," said a senior forest official.

Relocation

The 656-page report also suggested relocation of tribal people residing in the MTR as the forest is experiencing biotic pressures from the villages.

Forest department sources said that over 500 tribal families were already relocated out of the reserve forest and the process to relocate 250 other families is underway.

"As per norms, the government will provide Rs 10 lakh compensation or provide a piece of land in Iyyankolli village near Gudalur. The process of shifting the entire tribal population out of the MTR will be over within a year," said a senior forest official.

Mitigate vehicular movement

The report also suggested the reduction of vehicle movement inside the reserve forest. Vehicles traveling between Ooty and Mysore pass through the MTR. Kaushal said that vehicular movement was already banned between 10 pm and 6 am and it is yielding positive results. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

