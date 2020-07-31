TN records 5,881 new COVID-19 cases, Chennai's share just 17%; 97 more die across state

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 5,881 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths taking the tally to 2,45,859 and toll to 3,935.

Chennai's share of cases was just 17.2 percent with 1,013 people testing positive for the virus on the day. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together had a case share of 20.2 percent.

Chengalpet reported 334 cases, Kancheepuram 485 and Tiruvallur 373. Elsewhere in the state, Ranipet reported 359 cases, Theni 299, Thoothukudi 284, Tirunelveli 222 and Virudhunagar 357. Nine other districts including Coimbatore and Madurai recorded over 100 cases each.

Meanwhile, 5,778 people were discharged after treatment on the day. With the testing of 60,276 samples, the total samples tested in the state increased to 26,58,138. The state also tested 58,350 people and in all 25,60,269 people have been tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, eight of the deceased didn't have comorbidities.

Data of the Health Department showed that 12,263 children in the age group of zero to 12 were affected by COVID-19 in the state. In the age group of 13 to 60 years, 2,02,926 people were affected and in the age group of 60 and above 30,670 people were affected.

One more government lab, the District Public Health Laboratory in Walajapet, has been recently approved for COVID-19 testing, as per the media bulletin.