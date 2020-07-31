STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN records 5,881 new COVID-19 cases, Chennai's share just 17%; 97 more die across state

Meanwhile, 5,778 people were discharged after treatment on the day

Published: 31st July 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

social distancing in Chennai

Women adhere to social distancing norms in a Bank in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 5,881 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths taking the tally to 2,45,859 and toll to 3,935.

Chennai's share of cases was just 17.2 percent with 1,013 people testing positive for the virus on the day. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together had a case share of 20.2 percent.

Chengalpet reported 334 cases, Kancheepuram 485 and Tiruvallur 373. Elsewhere in the state, Ranipet reported 359 cases, Theni 299, Thoothukudi 284, Tirunelveli 222 and Virudhunagar 357. Nine other districts including Coimbatore and Madurai recorded over 100 cases each.

Meanwhile, 5,778 people were discharged after treatment on the day. With the testing of 60,276 samples, the total samples tested in the state increased to 26,58,138. The state also tested 58,350 people and in all 25,60,269 people have been tested so far.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, eight of the deceased didn't have comorbidities.

Data of the Health Department showed that 12,263 children in the age group of zero to 12 were affected by COVID-19 in the state. In the age group of 13 to 60 years, 2,02,926 people were affected and in the age group of 60 and above 30,670 people were affected.

One more government lab, the District Public Health Laboratory in Walajapet, has been recently approved for COVID-19 testing, as per the media bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus TN COVID-19 cases
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp