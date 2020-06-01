STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Royapuram cries out for space in suffocating times

As on Saturday, Royapuram recorded a total of 2,589 COVID-positive cases, the highest among all zones.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing norms thrown to the wind at the makeshift fish market in Royapuram

Social distancing norms thrown to the wind at the makeshift fish market in Royapuram | Debadatta Mallick

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Royapuram zone of Chennai Corporation is bursting at its seams. Being the worst hit as far as COVID-19 is concerned, the zone, which houses both Central and Egmore Railway Stations is ill-equipped to accommodate the influx of migrant workers.

Migrant workers from neighbouring Puducherry, Chengalpattu, Gummidipoondi and Mahabalipuram are arriving in Chennai to board trains to their hometowns in other States. Several of them travel by foot, reaching Chennai at odd hours and finding that they have nowhere to go for taking shelter.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Corporation’s shelter at Kannappar Thidal was at full capacity with around 120 people sleeping inside the shelter and another 100 sleeping outside on the concrete floor. By Sunday, many of them were shifted to a shelter in Tiruvottiyur zone. “We don’t know what time our train is. We walked for two days to get here from Chengalpattu where we worked. We reached here early on Sunday morning, but haven’t been informed when our train will be,” said Naveen Jha, who is waiting to reach Bihar, the place where he is from.

As on Saturday, Royapuram recorded a total of 2,589 COVID-positive cases, the highest among all zones. This raises concerns of the peoples’ safety who are coming in huge numbers everyday. Vijay, a city resident, who is helping migrant workers reach their destinations, said, “I usually accompany migrant workers until they find a shelter. Of late, all the shelters are full and on one night the local staff asked the workers to stay in Bharathi Women’s Arts College, which is a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients. We refused and demanded a different place.”

According to Corporation officials, migrant workers were initially accommodated in 12 places within the Royapuram zone, including community halls.“Sometimes, group of 70-100 people come suddenly and we will have to arrange accommodations. We have accommodated many such people in schools like Don Bosco’s and St Paul’s, Vepery,” said a corporation official. “Now, we have also begun shifting them to neighbouring zones like Tiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet,” the official added.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that so far, 90,000 migrants have been sent from Chennai in 65 trains.“We earlier had accommodated about 2,500 migrant workers. The number has doubled to over 5,000 in the last ten days. When they suddenly turn up in large numbers, we are caught by surprise,” the official said.

However, vacant centres that can accommodate migrant workers are being identified.“We have already organised three fast track teams - one for each region (North, South and Central) to coordinate and take workers to the nearest relief camps,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royapuram coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp