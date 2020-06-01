DMK distributes aid on Former CM Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To mark the 97th birth anniversary of former chief minister Karunanidhi, the DMK’s South Chennai district unit on Sunday offered day rations and essentials to 1.33 lakh families in the city. The aid was distributed by party chief MK Stalin in the presence of party members. The assistance was offered at Sholinganallur, Velacherry, Saidapet East, Alandur North and Kalaingar Nagar South areas.