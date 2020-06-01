Newborn abducted from Tirupattur government hospital rescued after three hours

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A newborn baby boy was rescued by police within three hours of being abducted. A woman abducted the baby from Tirupattur government hospital on Sunday morning. She was later arrested.

Police said, “The baby was born in the hospital on May 29 and was supposed to be discharged on May 31. On Sunday, a woman in her 30s approached the baby’s parents and asked their permission to show the baby to her sister on the pretext that her sister has given birth to a girl child but she likes baby boys more and wished to see one. The woman said that she will bring back the baby after her sister sees him.”She received permission but was accompanied by the baby boy’s grandmother. The woman then walked hurriedly and vanished from the hospital with the baby, police added.

On being informed, Tirupattur district police immediately sent an alert message to all their teams with the hospital CCTV footage of the woman leaving with the child. The police stepped up vigil at all check post, sources said.

The alert message was also sent to the WhatsApp group of the village vigilance committee. After receiving a tip-off, the police zeroed in on a house in the town and found the woman. She had hid the baby boy beneath a cloth. The police rescued the baby and handed him to his parents.

SP P Vijayakumar told TNIE, “The inquiry revealed that the woman, a native of Salem district, was not part of any organized gang involved in child kidnapping. We have registered a kidnapping case against her.” We have informed the hospital authorities to put in place a system to identify anyone who enters the hospital premises so that such incidents can be averted, Vijayakumar said. The parents are from Singarapettai. The baby’s mother had come to Tirupattur to spend the post-delivery days at her mother’s place here, police said.