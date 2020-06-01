Peon at Puducherry legislative assembly complex contracts COVID-19, CM's office disinfected

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A peon serving in the Office of the Council of Ministers (OCM) in the legislative assembly complex and three others have tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said.

The peon designated as a multi task worker had come in direct contact with two persons in the office which has 15 employees. He last attended office on May 26 after which he was quarantined since he had attended a function of a pregnant woman in JIPMER who tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the third floor of the Assembly Secretariat building where the OCM office is situated has been sealed and employees are being tested. The entire assembly Secretariat as well as the Office of the Chief Minister and other ministers in the assembly complex have been disinfected.

Two others who tested positive are from the family of a liquor shop owner from Kombakkan who tested positive on Sunday. The liquor shop owner had visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise at Thattanchavady before testing positive, sources said.

Another person is from Annai Theresa Nagar. At present, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry, while another four cases from Chennai are in JIPMER.