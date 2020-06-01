STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sends back nearly 3 lakh migrants by trains, 1 lakh more await travel home

The remaining migrants could be sent home by trains -- or buses if needed -- over the coming week.

Published: 01st June 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk towards Chennai Central Railway Station to board Shramik train during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Chennai on May 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjitha Gunasekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 2.9 lakh migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu have been sent home by trains, a senior State official informed The New Indian Express.

The officer, who is involved in regulating the movement of stranded people, said that 7 lakh migrant workers had registered for e-pass. “After removing duplicates, the number became 5 lakh, of which only 4 lakh wanted to go,” he said. He was of the view that the remaining migrants could be sent home by trains -- or buses if needed -- over the coming week.

Meanwhile, at least 90,000 migrants have been sent home from by nearly 70 trains till Sunday from Chennai city, senior Chennai police and Corporation officials told New Indian Express.

Corporation deputy commissioner Meghanath Reddy explained that the civic body had developed an SOP to deal with the migrant crisis. “This has been unfolding in two waves,” he explained. The first wave, he said, was when the lockdown was first imposed. At that time, the civic body was responsible for providing shelter and food to about 2,500 stranded migrants. “Once the trains started running, we were able to send them off. This wave was organised,” he noted. 

The second ongoing wave involved migrants from across the state arriving in Chennai by foot or other means unannounced. “This is not an organised movement so it is a bit more challenging,” he noted. Nonetheless, he said that the civic body organises buses to move them to community centres where they are sheltered till they can be sent home by train. “We have fast-track teams to deal with this and three nodal officers handling it,” he said. 

On Saturday and Sunday, the Corporation’s shelter at Kannappar Thidal was at full capacity with around 120 people sleeping inside the shelter and another 100 sleeping outside on the concrete floor. When asked about this reporter’s experience at the shelter, Reddy said the feedback would be taken into account.

When asked why people from Puducherry were not stopped at the checkpost at Chennai, a senior Chennai Police official said he would look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant crisis Tamil Nadu migrants Shramik special trains Chennai migrants Chennai Corporation
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp