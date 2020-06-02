STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

E-pass rules not publicised, rue rail passengers  

There was no heavy rush on this morning train. Some passengers said they could not make it as they did not have e-pass.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

E pass helpdesk at Tiruchy station. (Photo| EPS)

E pass helpdesk at Tiruchy station. (Photo| EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Barring a few hiccups, public transport resumed on Monday giving people mobility they yearned for. With Railways operating special services, commuters were allowed into the Tiruchy station after thermal screening, which a few found cumbersome.

The Tiruchy - Nagercoil Superfast was the first off the blocks, and started its journey at 6 am. There was no heavy rush on this morning train. Some passengers said they could not make it as they did not have e-pass.

"I received a call from the railway office on Sunday evening. They collected details like where I would stay in Nagercoil. I reached the station and showed the ticket to officials. Only then I came to know that I should have an e-pass. Since there was not much time left, we decided to postpone the trip to Tuesday. Railways must widely publicise the formalities,” said Hosten Philipson.

“I was a bit confused about the e-pass. When I reached the station, officials confirmed that I don’t need the e-pass as I am going to Ariyalur. I think most of the people are a bit confused about the e-pass and classification of zones ,” said M Srinivasan, who had booked a ticket on the Madurai- Villapuram-MaduraiIntercity.

Unlike the first two trains, the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Janshatabdi which reached the Tiruchy at 11:05 am had more passengers.  “There is some confusion about e-pass. But officials at the help desk are sorting issues out. Passengers must arrive at the station at least 90 minutes before the departure
of the train,” an official said.

With public transport resuming, auto drivers expressed hope that their livelihood would get back on track. Though there was no heavy rush at the transport hubs, auto drivers said they managed to find customers.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E PASS Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp