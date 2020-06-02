STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDAT gears up to accommodate students at its sports hostels across Tamil Nadu

Cleaning and disinfecting is on, with 10th standard examinations scheduled to take place from June 15.

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as state associations await clarity on reopening sports complexes, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is gearing up to open doors to accommodate students at its sports hostels. Cleaning and disinfecting is on, with 10th standard examinations scheduled to take place from June 15. Around 15-20 students are expected to stay in each centre.

“We have ordered sports hostels to get ready to welcome students, who are mostly appearing for class 10 exams. Cleaning of the premises is in progress. One student per room, and a maximum of two in case of a shortage will be allowed,” said an SDAT source.

Hostels for boys are available in Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Ooty, Villupuram, Chennai, Neyveli, and Namakkal. For girls, it is in Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and Chennai.

As far as restarting sporting activities is concerned, SDAT is working on standard operating procedures (SOP). “We know how badly Chennai has been affected. We don’t want to put athletes at risk,” added the source.

Trials delayed

The SDAT is expected to conduct district-level trials (class 7 to 11) for its hostels (2019-2020), state-level trials (class 6, 7 and 8) for the centre of excellence and trials for selecting college students for sports hostels later this month or in July. It usually takes place in May.

