STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

40 per cent of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary to become ‘commercial’?

Even as proposal to reduce the buffer zone is  pending before NBWL, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited is looking to expand its operation inside the sanctuary area.  

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Justifying the move, forest officials say 5 km buffer area was prohibiting any sort of non-forest activity, land conversion, commercial construction and any other activity unless permitted by Chief Wildlife Warden in consultation with State and NBWL. (Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 40 per cent of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area, which is an important nesting place for thousands of migratory birds, may be opened-up for commercial use, including setting-up of industries.

State Board for Wildlife has cleared forest department’s proposal to redraw the boundary of the sanctuary. The proposal has been forwarded to National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for approval.

About 30 hectares of Vedanthangal lake and 5 km of revenue land around the lake was notified as Vedanthangal Birds Sanctuary on July 8, 1998.  Now, the 5 km buffer is being reduced to 3 km.

The present proposal is the 5 km zone surrounding the main lake area of 29.51 hectares of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary to be brought down to 3 km in which first 1 km zone may be notified as Core Zone, including the lake. The next 2 km boundary may be notified as buffer zone and outer 2 km zone of the existing 5 km shall be de-notified.   

Documents accessed by Express revealed that environment secretary Shambu Kallolikar has written to member secretary of NBWL recently seeking wildlife clearance to reduce the buffer zone of the bird sanctuary. Chief Wildlife Warden S Yuvaraj said the existing biodiversity of the sanctuary will not be affected and in fact would bring back the support of local community for the cause of bird conservation.

Justifying the move, forest officials say 5 km buffer area was prohibiting any sort of non-forest activity, land conversion, commercial construction and any other activity unless permitted by Chief Wildlife Warden in consultation with State and NBWL. “This has led to discouragement among people in surrounding villages and their non-participation in protected area management.”

Pharma firm to expand operation inside buffer area

Even as proposal to reduce the buffer zone is pending before NBWL, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited is looking to expand its operation inside the sanctuary area.  

The expansion is proposed in its existing plant, which was established in 1960s. The project site is 3.72 km from the lake. An application seeking wildlife clearance has been filed on May 30 before Union Environment Ministry.

The company said all the plant already has the 40 KLD STP and 80 KLD ETP to maintain Zero liquid Discharge. “SWDs and rainwater harvesting is already available for the plant, to recharge ground water. Hence there will not be any impact on Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary due to the proposed Expansion,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp