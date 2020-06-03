COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam gets three-month extension

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tenure of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has been extended by three months till October 31. The Centre communicated this to the state government on Wednesday. Shanmugam assumed office on July 1, 2019 and he was to retire from service on July 31 this year. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation, his term is being extended.

The letter from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the department had received the Tamil Nadu government's letter dated May 15, seeking the Centre's nod for extending the tenure of Shanmugam for a period of three months and conveyed its approval for the extension.

At present, there are 25 senior IAS officers in the cadre of Additional Chief Secretary in the Tamil Nadu government as well as those who are on deputation to the Centre. The process for selection of the next Chief Secretary is likely to begin after a couple of months since the state is preoccupied with COVID-19 related work.