Covid curve stays high in Tamil Nadu with 1,091 fresh cases

CHENNAI: Crossing the 1,000-mark for the third consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,091 positive cases on Tuesday, pushing the Statewide tally to 24,586. Chennai continued its upward spiral, with 806 fresh cases, taking the city’s tally to 16,585.

The number of deaths, too, saw a spike, with 13 more people succumbing to the virus, all with co-morbid conditions. The toll now stands at 197. While 12 of the deceased were from Chennai, one was from Chengalpattu. They were all in the 50-80 age group.

Chairing a review meeting with corporation officials amid this unabated spike in cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said the high rate of testing has recorded such readings. “Death rate is just 0.8 per cent owing to the State’s dedicated healthcare workers. If the other States test 13,000 people a day like we do, the number of cases there will also be high. In Chennai alone, 4,000 people are being tested every day.”

Countering allegations on the lack of ventilators at the State’s disposal, he said a total of 3,371 ventilators were available, including 630 in private hospitals and the recently-procured 620. “Only around 5 per cent of patients need ventilators,” he added.

The number of returnees from other states have also been adding to the State’s load. Among the 55 returnees, 40 are from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, three from Andhra Pradesh and two each from Kerala and Delhi.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram reported 82, 43 and 15 cases respectively.