Migrant worker from Bihar stabbed to death in Puducherry


By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 42-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was beaten and stabbed to death allegedly by two youths at Eripakkam village in Nettapakkam Commune on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim identified as Pramod Kumar Singh was working as a crane operator in private industry at Eripakkam and residing with other factory workers in a house at Nathamedu, while his family was in Bihar.

The incident happened near an arrack shop when Singh was returning from work at night.  Police said that there was an altercation between the deceased and two youths over arrack which was being consumed by the two youths, following which the victim was dragged into a bushy area where he was beaten and stabbed to death. 

Based on a complaint from the uncle of the deceased who is also a factory worker, a case of murder was registered.

On investigation, police arrested  Arun (19), son of MRF employee and a minor aged 16  years, who works as a cleaner in a truck, both from Kalmandapam, an adjoining village. Based on Extra-judicial confession to one person, both were arrested after COVID-19 test.

Unconfirmed reports said that the money in possession of the deceased was taken away by the accused.
 

