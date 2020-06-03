STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Health Minister calls on Andhra CM on resolving interstate issues

Further, Rao raised the dispute over land between AP and UT of Puducherry, where pattas for housing has been issued to Schedules caste(SC)  people of Yanam by Puducherry government.

Published: 03rd June 2020

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Wednesday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his office, for resolving interstate issues concerning Yanam region of the Union territory.

Speaking over the phone, Rao said that in a discussion that lasted 2 hours 27 minutes, he had urged the Chief Minister to provide an incentive for paddy cultivation to farmers of Yanam, who are cultivating paddy in their agricultural land in the adjoining East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Around 544 farmers from Yanam have land measuring two to five acres in Andhra Pradesh, said Rao who hails from the same region.  But the AP government has not given the incentive of Rs 13,500 per ace to these farmers from Yanam since their  Aadhar card has been issued from Puducherry. Following discussion,  AP Chief Minister has assured to consider this as a special case and would be discussed in the cabinet, said Rao.

Further, Rao raised the dispute over land between AP and UT of Puducherry, where pattas for housing has been issued to Schedules caste(SC)  people of Yanam by Puducherry government. He said that farmers from East Godavari district has been claiming the land and moved court.

After the Yanam court, Puducherry District Court and High Court of Madras ruled in favour of Puducherry government, the government had given patta to SC people in 2010. However, the farmers again appealed in the High Court in Hyderabad. Rao said that he requested the AP Chief Minister to take up a joint survey of the disputed land by  AP and Puducherry governments to settle the issue. AP Chief Minister has assured him that he would arrange a survey sometime after July 15, Rao said.

Another issue arising out of non-availability of sand for construction in Yanam which has resulted in halting of all construction activity. Rao said that already East  Godavari District collector had given a No Objection Certificate (NOC)  for transportation of sand from AP to Yanam.  However, despite this sand was not allowed to be transported. Rao urged the AP CM to permit sand transportation from AP to Yanam to facilitate construction activities.

