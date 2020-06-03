STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Reverse migration from Coimbatore shop floors to green pastures in delta

Thanks to COVID-19, workers have started coming back to the delta districts. With samba season over, many workers or their kin have started applying for work under MGNREGA.

Published: 03rd June 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: The delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur are witnessing reverse migration with workers from industrialised regions like Coimbatore, Tiruppur looking for opportunities in the farm sector under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The imbroglio between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over sharing Cauvery waters in the 1970s forced a large number of agricultural workers  to migrate to industrialised cities like Tiruppur, Coimbatore where they were employed in the hosiery and other units. People also migrated to cities like Chennai in search of work.

Thanks to COVID-19, workers have started coming back to the delta districts. With samba season over, many workers or their kin have started applying for work under MGNREGA. “For those in areas like Muthupettai, Kottur, Tiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur there was no farm work and they have turned to MGNREGA”, said A Baskar, Tiruvarur District secretary of Tamil Nadu Farm workers union.

According to data available, 1,35,828 people sought employment under MGNREGA in Tiruvarur district in May 2020,  compared to the 93,878 persons in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 41,950 persons or 145%.  “Those who do not have job cards are issued new cards in a week’s time after approcahing the village panchayat,”Baskar added.

The distress could be gauged by the number of those who applied in April when the works started only on April 27 after the lock down norms relaxed for the MGNREGA works. During four days in the month of April 2020 as many as 24,771 sought work compared to 58,560 in the whole month of April 2019 in Tiruvarur district.

In Thanjavur also there is a significant increase in the number of workers who sought work under MGNREGA. In the last week of May 2020, around 63,000 workers were engaged whereas during the same week last year around 59,500 workers were engaged. The wages are being paid to most of the workers by the Banking Correspondents who visit the villages and disburse the case to the workers, officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGA COVID-19 reverse migration farm sector
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp