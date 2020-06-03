Submit report on COVID among prisoners: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: With several prisoners, lodged in jails across the State, testing positive, the Madras High Court has issued notices to the State, and the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report on the total number of inmates who have COVID-19. The court also sought details on the total number of inmates tested. The notice was issued on a petition filed by one V Sangeetha, wife of Cuddalore prisoner Saravanan. She stated that the entire State is affected by the virus, and appealed for a parole to be granted to her husband who, she claimed, had spent 10 years in the jail with a good record. She said Saravanan’s mother was gravely ill and needed constant medical attention, and sought one-month parole for her husband.
