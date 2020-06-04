COVID-19 crisis: 50% of MSMEs struggling to pay salaries and rents, says study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 50 per cent of micro, small and medium companies (MSMEs) are struggling to pay salaries and rents. One-fourth of the units expect their inventories to become obsolete or degraded, according to a survey done by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The MCCI conducted the survey among 1,218 MSMEs, of which 945 are in Tamil Nadu, to understand the extent of the impact on their operations. It found that 40 percent of the units haven’t been able to collect their receivables on time.

Stating that the units surveyed are predominantly micro and small units, the study found that 78 per cent of MSME units are working at 50 percent capacity and 40 percent of the units feel that it will take at least 6 to 9 months for demand to reach pre-COVID levels, the report said.

It is also learnt that 65 per cent of the units employ less than 50 people and 89 per cent of them are micro and small units (turnover of less than Rs 50 crore). The study also found that 36 per cent of the units have more than 30 percent of migrant labour and now it is imperative to train and reskill new employees.

The report also states that the majority of respondents felt that interest waiver during the lockdown period and loans at concessional rates would help MSMEs tide over the crisis.

Recommending debt restructuring scheme specifically for MSMEs needs to be notified, the survey states. Loans can be restructured to ensure that there are no outflows till the end of this year and the amounts due can be converted into a loan repayable after two years at a concessional rate of interest, it said.

The study also recommends that the government ensure that dues to MSMEs from PSUs and governmental bodies are cleared immediately.

Other key recommendations: